France hopes for a new start in Paris-London relations with Truss - minister

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday that should her British counterpart Liz Truss win the race to become the leader of the governing Conservative party and prime minister in Britain, one can hope for a new start in relations between the two countries.

"I do not know if Mrs Truss will be designated. If it is her, let's hope it is a new start", Colonna told RTL radio. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is expected to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)