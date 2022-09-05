Left Menu

PM Modi hails freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary and said the nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle. Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle, Modi said in a tweet.He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:47 IST
PM Modi hails freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed freedom fighter V O Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary and said the nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle. Pillai is an icon of the freedom movement in Tamil Nadu and respected for his sacrifices for the sake of the nation.

''Tributes to the great V O Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary. Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant. His ideals continue to inspire us,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022