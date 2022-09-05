Left Menu

Jailed Malaysia's ex-PM Najib petitions king for pardon

If he isnt pardoned before September 2023, when general elections are due, Najib, 69, cannot run in the polls and will automatically lose his parliamentary seat.Local media cited Najibs aide as saying he was reportedly admitted to a hospital on Sunday but the cause of his ailment is unclear.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:23 IST
Jailed Malaysia's ex-PM Najib petitions king for pardon
Najib Razak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak has sought a pardon from Malaysia's king and will remain a lawmaker pending his petition, Parliament's speaker said Monday.

Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said the pardon request was submitted Sept 2, less than two weeks after Najib began a 12-year prison term after losing his final appeal on Aug 23 in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund.

Azhar said Najib's parliamentary seat will not be vacated until King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah decides on his pardon request. It is unclear how long the process will take. If he isn't pardoned before September 2023, when general elections are due, Najib, 69, cannot run in the polls and will automatically lose his parliamentary seat.

Local media cited Najib's aide as saying he was reportedly admitted to a hospital on Sunday but the cause of his ailment is unclear. The Prison Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Najib's bid for pardon will not affect his four other criminal trials over the 1MDB scandal. His wife, Rosmah Mansor, was last week sentenced to 10 year in prison and a record 970 million ringgit ($216 million) fine for corruption over a solar energy project.

Najib and Rosmah have been hit with multiple graft charges after the shocking ouster of his United Malays National Organization in the 2018 elections, fuelled by public anger over the 1MDB scandal. UMNO has since returned to power after defections caused the collapse of the reformist government that won the 2018 polls.

1MDB was a development fund that Najib set up after taking office. Investigators allege more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib's associates through layers of bank accounts in the US and other countries to finance Hollywood films and extravagant purchases that included hotels, a luxury yacht, artworks and jewellery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022