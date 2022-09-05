Attempts being made to destabilise democratically elected govts in non-BJP ruled states: Soren
Soren alleged that the BJP was trying to create a civil war-like situation in the country by fueling riots to win elections. He had earlier in the day said in the assembly that the opposition BJP's attempt to poach MLAs had prompted the move for a confidence motion.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that the BJP was attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments in states not ruled by it, as he tabled a confidence motion in the assembly.
Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma indulged in "purchase" of Jharkhand MLAs.
"The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states... The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators," Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans. Soren alleged that the BJP was trying to create "a civil war-like situation" in the country by fueling riots to win elections.
He had earlier in the day said in the assembly that opposition BJP's "attempt to poach MLAs" had prompted the move for a confidence motion.
