Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:35 IST
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was ''attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments'' in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a ''civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections''.

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

