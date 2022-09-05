Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs
The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid a walkout staged by BJP legislators.
As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly.
Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was ''attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments'' in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.
He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a ''civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections''.
Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.
