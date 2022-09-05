Left Menu

Proud of development work done in Delhi govt schools: Dy SM Sisodia

You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities, Sisodia said.If you want to hang us for this, then hang us. If you want to put us in jail, then imprison us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:03 IST
Proud of development work done in Delhi govt schools: Dy SM Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid BJP's allegations of corruption in Delhi's education department, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he is proud of the development work done in city schools.

Speaking at an event on Teachers' Day, Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said he would continue to work towards betterment of the education sector even if that means getting hanged or going to jail.

''You've complained that we got more rooms built, we are proud that we got more rooms. You've complained that why we built more toilets, we are proud that we built more toilets. You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities,'' Sisodia said.

''If you want to hang us for this, then hang us. If you want to put us in jail, then imprison us. You sent CBI to my house, send them again, I am not scared,'' Sisodia said without taking any names.

The BJP has alleged a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department's guidelines.

Citing a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report sent to the Delhi government's vigilance department in 2020, the BJP has said the city government hiked the construction cost by Rs 326 crore -- 53 per cent more than the original tender amount -- without floating a new tender.

Alleging that the Delhi government counted toilets as classrooms to inflate figures related to school infrastructure, it said the AAP's education model was actually and "extortion model".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022