Left Menu

Jharkhand CM wins trust vote in Assembly, accuses BJP of creating an atmosphere of civil war

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote in the State Assembly and slammed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for creating an atmosphere of civil war and riots with an aim to win polls.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:22 IST
Jharkhand CM wins trust vote in Assembly, accuses BJP of creating an atmosphere of civil war
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday won the trust vote in the State Assembly and slammed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for creating an atmosphere of civil war and riots with an aim to win polls. Stating that obstacles are being presented before the state government, Soren said in the Assembly, "The manner in which obstacles are being presented before our Government. Three of our MLAs are in Bengal. The onus of poaching (of MLAs) in Bengal lies on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They don't cooperate with the Police going to those states to probe this."

He further said that the conspiracy of the BJP will not succeed as long as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government is here in the state (governing the state). "They want to create an atmosphere where two States are pitted against each other. They want to create an atmosphere of civil war and want to fan riots to win polls. As long as there is UPA Government here, such plots will not survive. You will get a befitting political reply," added Jharkhand CM.

Soren on Monday tabled a confidence motion in the Assembly amid a politcal uncertainty created by the Opposition BJP. A day ago, the legislators flew back to Ranchi after spending days in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM. Soren had met the legislators last night at circuit house where they spent the night.

Notably, a political crisis emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act. The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022