Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participates in blood donation camp

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi donated blood at the Indian Red Cross Society on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:30 IST
Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi donates blood at IRCS (Photo credit: Twitter Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi). Image Credit: ANI
Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi donated blood at the Indian Red Cross Society on Monday. He called the act of blood donation as a precious gift.

"Blood donation is truly a precious gift of life that an individual can give to others. Today, I donated blood at @IndianRedCross in New Delhi. Every healthy person should donate blood," tweeted Naqvi. Earlier on September 1, Naqvi slammed the Opposition in a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said sponsors of the so-called "Opposition coalition" are roaming around with a "veil of sushasan babu" and a "bag of kushasan babu".

On Opposition making an alliance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Opposition's effort is nothing but putting stitches of sin on the crate of corruption. The Opposition's dream of removing Modi in the 'Amrit Kaal' is nothing more than 'biting off more than one can chew'." Naqvi said that the "Amrit Kaal" is a "festival of honest and hard-working", but it is a "troubling time for sinners and hypocrites".

On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrived in Patna and met with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar. He called for unity of all Opposition parties for a "BJP-mukt Bharat." KCR was in Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops in 2020.

Rao's visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in the state with RJD, Congress, and others under the 'Mahagathbandhan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

