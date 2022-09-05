Kremlin on next UK prime minister: no hope of anything positive
05-09-2022
The Kremlin said on Monday that there was little hope of anything positive from the next British prime minister as the leadership contest had been dominated by anti-Russian rhetoric.
"I don't think we can hope for anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Britain's next prime minister is set to be announced later today, following a weeks long party leadership contest between British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, a former finance minister.
