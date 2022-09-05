Telangana Assembly to meet from Tuesday

The Telangana Legislative Assembly would meet here from Tuesday with the ruling TRS expected to highlight its welfare and development programmes during the session.

The meeting of the Assembly assumes significance against the backdrop of a war of words between the TRS and the BJP and also because it comes ahead of the by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been a vocal critic of the BJP and the Central government, while the BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the ruling party in next year's Assembly elections.

The Munugode Assembly bypoll, whose schedule is yet to be announced, has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA K Rajagopal Reddy who joined the BJP last month.

The by-election is crucial as it would give momentum to the winner ahead of the Assembly elections.

The ongoing welfare and development programmes of the TRS government may figure prominently during the Assembly session.

The hot political issue of September 17, the day the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948, may also figure during the Assembly session.

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to observe September 17 as ''Telangana National Integration Day,'' while Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has recently said the Centre would celebrate 75 years of 'Hyderabad State Liberation'. He said a public meeting would be organised at the Parade Ground here on September 17 which would be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled to be held towards the end of next year. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House would decide on the duration of the session and the agenda.

