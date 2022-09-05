Left Menu

NCP hits out at Maha govt for withdrawing MVA's list of nominations for Legislative Council

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:07 IST
NCP hits out at Maha govt for withdrawing MVA's list of nominations for Legislative Council
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP on Monday claimed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government's decision to withdraw the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi's recommendation for nomination of 12 names as MLCs under the governor's quota was a bid to lure more leaders into the ruling camp.

The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had two years ago recommended 12 names for nomination as MLCs, but the file was never approved by Governor B S Koshyari.

Prominent among the 12 names suggested by MVA included actor Urmila Matondkar who had joined the Shiv Sena after quitting the Congress.

An official on Sunday said the Shinde government wrote to the governor to treat the recommendation as withdrawn and that Koshyari accepted the decision of the new government.

The Shinde government told the governor that a fresh list of nominations will be conveyed to him soon.

NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Monday said, “The constitutional validity of the Shinde government is in question and the Supreme Court's verdict is awaited on it.'' The decision to cancel names recommended by the previous MVA government is a ''carrot'' to lure more leaders into the BJP-Shinde camp, Tapase claimed. ''The Shinde cabinet seems to be driven by the sole agenda of overriding the earlier decisions taken by the MVA government out of sheer vengeance,” he alleged.

The sentiments of the electorate in Maharashtra are fast turning against the BJP-Shinde government, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022