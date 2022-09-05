Left Menu

Midterms in mind, Biden to speak at Labor Day events in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania

Biden in recent weeks has intensified his attack on former President Donald Trump and his far-right loyalists to try to drive up strong Democratic turnout and appeal to mainstream Republicans.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:31 IST
Midterms in mind, Biden to speak at Labor Day events in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania
US President Joe Biden (Image Source: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will champion unions on Monday in Labor Day visits to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania as he tries to ensure Democrats beat the odds and maintain control of the U.S. Congress in Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Biden will address union workers at the Laborfest event Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and members of the United Steelworkers of America in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will be his third visit in a week to Pennsylvania. The stops will provide Biden with a chance to hone his message on organized labor and urge workers to stay loyal to the Democratic Party, in two states that have races critical to the midterms.

In Wisconsin, Democrats are trying to re-elect Democratic Governor Tony Evers and help the state's Democratic lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, oust Republican Senator Ron Johnson. In Pennsylvania, Democrats are optimistic that the party's candidate for Senate, John Fetterman, will defeat the Republican, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Republicans are favored to win control of the House of Representatives in November and perhaps even the Senate. The opposition party usually gains seats in the first elections after a new president takes over. But Biden and his team are hopeful that a string of recent legislative successes, and voters' outrage at the Supreme Court's overturning of the 1973 ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, will generate strong turnout among Democrats.

As a result, some pundits see a path for Democrats to hang on to both houses of Congress. Biden in recent weeks has intensified his attack on former President Donald Trump and his far-right loyalists to try to drive up strong Democratic turnout and appeal to mainstream Republicans. Unions have been increasing in popularity in recent years. A Gallup poll released last week found that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, the highest Gallup has recorded on this measure since 1965.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022