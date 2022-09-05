Delhi liquor 'scam': BJP releases 'sting operation' video, says Deputy CM Sisodia should be sacked

Stepping up its attack on the AAP, the BJP released a ''sting operation'' video on Monday that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid ''commission'' to acquire liquor licences in Delhi and demanded the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

''The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal,'' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

At a press conference with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari, Patra released the ''sting operation'' video featuring Kulvinder Marwah, the father of Sunny Marwah, the accused number 13 in the liquor scam case.

''It is an open-and-shut case because Marwahji himself is admitting all these in this video,'' he said.

The BJP leader said more such videos will come out in the future and appealed to all liquor contractors to come forward and expose the ''corruption'' without fear.

''We asked Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered and therefore, we have come here to expose them through a sting operation,'' Patra added.

He said it is clear from the sting operation that the AAP government in Delhi ''invited blacklisted companies and gave contracts to them''.

The sting operation also establishes that Kejriwal and Sisodia ''took out 80 per cent revenue from the pockets of the people of Delhi and put them in the pockets of their friends through brokerage'', Patra said.

''Through this liquor policy, white money was converted into black money, and sent to Kejriwal and Sisodia,'' he alleged.

Gupta said the sting operation ''clearly showed'' that the liquor sale increased in the national capital but the revenue from it decreased drastically.

''If Kejriwal has even a little bit of shame, it is time for him to sack Sisodia,'' he said, adding that the chief minister sold the dream of transforming Delhi into Singapore, ''but made it a hub of corruption''.

Tiwari said the sting operation substantiates all the questions that the BJP has been asking the Kejriwal government over the liquor policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)