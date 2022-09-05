Left Menu

'Yatra' for unity against inequality, social divisiveness: Congress leader

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being organised to unite all citizens against three problems - economic inequality, social divisiveness and the destruction of Rights under the Constitution, said AICC spokesperson and former union minister Pallam Raju on Monday.Raju told reporters here said the objective of the yatra was to create unity among the like-minded people and strengthen the social harmony.Socially, we are today being divided on the basis of caste, religion, region, language.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:23 IST
'Yatra' for unity against inequality, social divisiveness: Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being organised to unite all citizens against three problems - economic inequality, social divisiveness and the destruction of Rights under the Constitution, said AICC spokesperson and former union minister Pallam Raju on Monday.

Raju told reporters here said the objective of the yatra was to create unity among the like-minded people and strengthen the social harmony.

''Socially, we are today being divided on the basis of caste, religion, region, language. Every day, a new conspiracy is being hatched to make one fight another. Systematic efforts are being made to subvert our Constitution, dismantle our institutions and hollow out our democracy,'' Raju said.

He said the elected State governments were being destablised using money power and investigating agencies.

''We intend to raise the voices of crores of people against economic inequality, social division and erosion of our rights. We will discuss the ideas and solutions which people have to solve these challenges. Our objective is to strengthen social harmony along the principles of unity in diversity,'' he said.

The senior Congress leader said the padayatra would begin on September 7 covering 12 States and 2 Union Territories and cover a distance of 3,500 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022