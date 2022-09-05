Left Menu

CBI rejects Sisodia claim its officer killed self under pressure to 'frame' him in excise case

In a statement, the CBI also said no clean chit has been given to any of the accused in the excise police case.The CBI refuted Sisodias claims on the death of its officer Jitendra Kumar as mischievous and misleading, saying his statements were an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case.The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:51 IST
CBI rejects Sisodia claim its officer killed self under pressure to 'frame' him in excise case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Monday refuted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's charge its deputy legal advisor killed himself under pressure to ''frame'' him in the excise ''scam'' case, and said the officer was in ''no way connected'' with the probe. In a statement, the CBI also said no clean chit has been given to any of the accused in the excise police case.

The CBI refuted Sisodia's claims on the death of its officer Jitendra Kumar as ''mischievous and misleading'', saying his statements were ''an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case''.

''The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer, Late Jitendra Kumar, was in no way connected with the investigation of this case. ''He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi,'' the CBI said.

It said that according to the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest proceedings into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note. The CBI also said the excise policy case is under investigation and ''as such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused''. ''The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer,'' the CBI said.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, after filing an FIR over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia claimed on August 30 the CBI has given him a ''clean chit'' in the case.

He has been claiming that he was ''made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal'' who, he believes, has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt,'' Sisodia alleged during a press conference.

''I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022