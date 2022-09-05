Left Menu

Kenya Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential victory

Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Aug. 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said in a scathing judgement that swept aside opposition leader Raila Odinga's accusations of cheating.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:56 IST
Kenya Supreme Court upholds Ruto's presidential victory
William Ruto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Aug. 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said in a scathing judgement that swept aside opposition leader Raila Odinga's accusations of cheating. "This is a unanimous decision of the court ... This court upholds the election of the first respondent (William Ruto) as the president-elect," Koome, who heads the seven-member court, said during a televised ruling.

Ruto, 55, has been serving as outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta's deputy since 2013 but fell out with Kenyatta after the last election. Kenyatta formed an alliance with his long-time rival Odinga instead. Ruto, a former roadside chicken-seller whose campaign defeated Kenya's two most powerful political families, takes the helm of a Western ally in an unstable region, which also hosts the regional headquarters of many global companies and organisations.

Kenya has itself seen repeated instances of deadly election-related violence, often along ethnic lines. Citizens are watching anxiously for Odinga's first address, to see if he calls for protests or accepts the verdict, as he has previously promised. Koome's judgement left no ambiguity about the court's opinion of the key arguments brought by Odinga's team and other complainants, whose cases were combined with Odinga's.

She dismissed two affidavits alleging that polling stations results forms had been tampered with as "double hearsay" and two others as containing forgeries. Another was described as "no more than hot air ... a wild goose chase". 'OUTRIGHT FORGERIES'

"Some of the (computer) logs presented as evidence ... showed that they were either from logs arising from the 2017 election or were outright forgeries," she said. Koome even raised the possibility of perjury, pointedly saying that two people who filed affidavits allegedly on behalf of polling stations agents had not spoken to the agents and attached falsified forms to their affidavits.

"Swearing to falsehoods is a criminal offence," she told the court. While she upheld the result announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, she did call for reforms, saying that a public split between the commissioners had undermined public confidence.

Four of the seven election commissioners publicly disowned the result minutes before it was formally announced on the grounds the tallying process was opaque. The dissident commissioners had previously participated in the tallying, and publicly announced results without raising any concerns, she said. "No evidence was produced to show that the chairperson of the IEBC and staff were part of the alleged conspiracy," she said in her decision.

"Are we to nullify an election on the basis of a last minute boardroom rupture, the details of which remain scanty?" Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya's fifth president at a time when the East African nation faces several challenges including billions of dollars in loans and the soaring costs of basic commodities such as food and fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022