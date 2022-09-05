Tripura chief minister meets PM Modi, discussed wide-ranging matters related to state

Left Menu

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and held discussion over health, education, trade, infrastructure development and the present status of various ongoing central and State government schemes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:05 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and held discussion over health, education, trade, infrastructure development and the present status of various ongoing central and State government schemes. "Delighted to meet with Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji at New Delhi, today. Discussed with Hon'ble PM about Health, Education, Trade, infrastructure development and present status of various on going Central and State Govt's schemes," Tripura chief minister tweeted after the meeting.

"Hon'ble PM assured about extending Centre's necessary assistance for overall development in Tripura. Under his dynamic leadership, vision and guidance we are committed to work hard for the people of Tripura," the chief minister said in another tweet. On May 15 this year, Saha took over as Tripura Chief Minister from the then incumbent Biplab Deb. On June 26, 2020, Saha was elected to the legislative assembly of Tripura in a by-election from the Town Bordowali seat.

A dentist by profession, Saha had quit Congress and joined the BJP in the year 2016 after which he was made the party's state president in the year 2020. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by BJP leader Manik Saha.

The by-polls will take place on September 22. Saha was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tripura in April this year and his term runs a full term up to April 2028.

Within a few weeks of Saha taking an oath to the Upper House of Parliament, BJP's top brass appointed him to take up the job of the Chief Minister of Tripura. (ANI)

