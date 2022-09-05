Left Menu

Kenya's Odinga says respects court decision but "vehemently" disagrees

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:17 IST
Kenya's Odinga says respects court decision but "vehemently" disagrees
Raila Odinga Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga whose petition to nullify his rival William Ruto's presidential election victory was thrown out by the Supreme Court, said on Monday that he respected the decision but disagreed.

"We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today," Odinga said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022