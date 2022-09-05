Kenya's Odinga says respects court decision but "vehemently" disagrees

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga whose petition to nullify his rival William Ruto's presidential election victory was thrown out by the Supreme Court, said on Monday that he respected the decision but disagreed.

"We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today," Odinga said on Twitter.

