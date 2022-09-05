UK leadership victor Truss: I will deliver 'bold plan' to cut taxes
Updated: 05-09-2022
British prime minister-in-waiting Liz Truss will deliver a plan to lower taxes and boost economic growth, she said on Monday after winning the Conservative Party contest to replace Boris Johnson as the country's new leader.
"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply," Truss said in a speech following the result.
