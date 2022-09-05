Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key quotes from Liz Truss's victory speech after winning UK leadership contest

Liz Truss won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest on Monday and will become Britain's new prime minister after replacing the ousted Boris Johnson. Below are key quotes from her victory speech: "I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:22 IST
FACTBOX-Key quotes from Liz Truss's victory speech after winning UK leadership contest
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liz Truss won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest on Monday and will become Britain's new prime minister after replacing the ousted Boris Johnson.

Below are key quotes from her victory speech: "I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply." "I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."

"We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022