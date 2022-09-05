Nitish in Delhi, likely to meet Rahul, Kejriwal
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reached the national capital where he is likely to meet several Opposition leaders.
Sources said the JD(U) leader may meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal later in the day.
They said he is also expected to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and others.
Kumar is also likely to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
