Kazakhstan says China's Xi to visit, in first foreign trip since pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents, ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing. Beijing has not confirmed a Kazakhstan visit by Xi, and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Xi, who is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term at a congress of China's ruling Communist Party starting on Oct. 16, has not left China since the country all but shut its borders to international travel under its "dynamic zero" COVID policy in 2020. Kazakhstan has close ties with China, supplying minerals, metals and energy to its eastern neighbour and transhipping goods between China and Europe.

Last month, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend November's G20 summit on the resort island of Bali.

