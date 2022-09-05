Left Menu

Sisodia demands judicial inquiry in CBI officer's death after agency refutes his allegations

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the death of a CBI officer after the agency refuted his claim that he had died by suicide as he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in the excise scam case.A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in the false excise case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:47 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday demanded ''an independent judicial inquiry'' into the death of a CBI officer after the agency refuted his claim that he had died by suicide as he was pressured to frame the AAP leader in the excise scam case.

''A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in the false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt,'' Sisodia alleged during a press conference earlier in the day.

The CBI, however, said the officer was in ''no way connected'' with the probe. In a statement, the agency said Sisodia's claims about the death of its officer Jitendra Kumar are ''mischievous and misleading'' and were ''an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in the Delhi Excise Policy case''.

Reacting to the CBI statement on Twitter, Sisodia insisted that Kumar was a law officer dealing with his case and repeated his allegation that the office committed suicide due to the pressure to make a false story to implicate the AAP leader.

''There should be an independent judicial enquiry - headed by a retired Supreme Court judge - into the causes of death of CBI Deputy Legal Advisor Late Jitendra Kumar,'' he said in another tweet.

