Outgoing UK PM Johnson: Next leader Truss has 'the right plan'
Britain's next prime minister Liz Truss has the right plan to tackle regional inequality, address rising costs of living and unite the ruling Conservative Party, outgoing leader Boris Johnson said on Twitter.
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's next prime minister Liz Truss has the right plan to tackle regional inequality, address rising costs of living and unite the ruling Conservative Party, outgoing leader Boris Johnson said on Twitter. "Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win," Johnson said.
"I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Britain
- Liz Truss
- Boris Johnson
- Conservative Party
- Conservatives
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more
Britain's Prince William moves family closer to Queen
Britain's cost of living crisis sends sterling to lowest since mid-July
FACTBOX-What impact will strike at Britain's busiest container port have?
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain by boat on a single day