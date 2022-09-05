Left Menu

UK's Rishi Sunak: We must unite behind Liz Truss as difficult times loom

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 17:56 IST
UK's Rishi Sunak: We must unite behind Liz Truss as difficult times loom
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Rishi Sunak, who lost the race to become Britain's prime minister on Monday, said the party must now unite behind winner Liz Truss.

"It's right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times," Sunak said on Twitter.

