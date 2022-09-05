Slovak government loses majority as ministers quit

Ministers from the Slovak centre-right Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party resigned on Monday, making good on the party's threats to leave the government amid clashes with senior ruling partners.

The resignations mean the NATO and European Union member country's centre-right cabinet will lose its parliamentary majority, complicating its situation as it seeks to tackle a mounting energy crisis. "Today all ministers from SaS are ministers in resignation," SaS leader Richard Sulik told reporters in a televised briefing.

SaS had four ministers, including Sulik as economy minister. The resignations follow lengthy disputes among the ruling parties, and may threaten the government or eventually lead to an early election, although there is no easy path to snap polls under the Slovak constitution.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said the government would serve as a minority administration. He said he would inform the president of changes in the cabinet before informing public next week, according to TASR news agency.

