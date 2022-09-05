Kenya's president-elect Ruto welcomes courts decision with "humility"
Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, whose election win was upheld by the Supreme Court on Monday after it rejected a petition by opposition leader Raila Odinga, said he welcomed the verdict with humility and promised to run an inclusive administration.
“The court returned its verdict and I welcome it with tremendous humility,” said Ruto.
