Kenya's president-elect Ruto welcomes courts decision with "humility"

Kenya's President-elect William Ruto, whose election win was upheld by the Supreme Court on Monday after it rejected a petition by opposition leader Raila Odinga, said he welcomed the verdict with humility and promised to run an inclusive administration.

“The court returned its verdict and I welcome it with tremendous humility,” said Ruto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)