FACTBOX-International reaction to Truss as new UK prime minister

Following are quotes of international reaction to the naming on Monday of Liz Truss as Britain's new prime minister. EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN, ON TWITTER:

"We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements." GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ, ON TWITTER:

"Congratulations on your new role, @trussliz! I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends." IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN ON TWITTER:

"Congratulations Liz Truss on your election as Conservative party leader. I look forward to working with you, as PM of our nearest neighbour, on important issues we face together, both bilaterally and globally." GIORGIA MELONI, ITALY'S FRONT RUNNER AT THIS MONTH'S NATIONAL ELECTIONS AND PRESIDENT OF EUROPEAN CONSERVATIVES AND REFORMISTS PARTY, SAID IN A STATEMENT:

"Congratulations to Liz Truss, the new leader of the British Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Tories are among the founders of the family of European Conservatives that I am honored to chair, and I am sure that, together with her, it will be possible to strengthen our already consolidated political and cultural collaboration." KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV (SPEAKING BEFORE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUSS):

"I wouldn't like to say that things can change for the worse, because it's hard to imagine anything worse. But unfortunately, this cannot be ruled out, given that the contenders for the post of British prime minister competed with each other in anti-Russian rhetoric, in threats to take further steps against our country, and so on. Therefore, I don’t think that we can hope for anything positive." POLISH PRIME MINISTER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI, SPEAKING TO PRESS BRIEFING:

"I spoke to Liz Truss several times over the last few months, when she was head of foreign affairs, and I can already say that I am very, very pleased, because this will be at least a continuation, perhaps even a strengthening, in accordance with her announcements, of this British policy, which until now has been a de facto policy identical to our Polish policy of supporting Ukraine in its fight for independence, freedom, sovereignty and for our European values." (Compiled by Peter Graff, Editing by William Maclean and Ed Osmond)

