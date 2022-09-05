Focus on opposition unity is our prime goal, says Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that the next Prime Minister candidate is a matter of discussion but the prime focus is opposition unity. Yechury said that the prime focus is opposition unity on important issues to save the constitution and democracy.

In conversation with ANI, Sitaram Yechury said, "The opposition should unite on the important issue so our constitutional system and secular democratic value to be saved in the country. Who will be the Prime Minister candidate this issue is to be decided later." "Nitish Ji has the quality of Prime Minister, there is no doubt, now is not the time to discuss PM issue," Yechury told ANI.

CPI(M) General Secretary further added "Whenever a coalition government formed, the coalition formed only after the elections for example 'united front government in 1996', NDA govt in 1998 or UPA government 2004. They all decide PM candidate post-election so our first priority is to unite opposition ahead of 2024 election." Sitaram Yechury welcomed the decision of Nitish Kumar to quit NDA and join hands with the 'Secular' front in Bihar.

While addressing Nitish Kumar to quit NDA, Yechury said, "first of all, let us welcome his homecoming and he came to the right place. It is a good thing and we welcome it. At the same time, we will discuss with him once we meet how to connect all the secular, democratic forces so that we can save the constitutional system today." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in Delhi today on a three-day visit and during his visit he is likely to meet several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

