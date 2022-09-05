Ukraine's president says he praises 'bravery' of UK's Johnson in call

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 'personal bravery and principles' in standing up to Russian aggression. Johnson has been one of Ukraine's most vocal international backers as the country fights off a full-scale invasion by Moscow.

"Had a summing up conversation with Boris Johnson in his current capacity. On behalf of all Ukrainian people, I thanked him for his personal bravery, principles & a major contribution to countering (Russia's) aggression," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to cooperation with a great friend of Ukraine in (his) new status," he added.

