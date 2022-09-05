Ukraine's president says he praises 'bravery' of UK's Johnson in call
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 'personal bravery and principles' in standing up to Russian aggression. "I look forward to cooperation with a great friend of Ukraine in (his) new status," he added.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 'personal bravery and principles' in standing up to Russian aggression. Johnson has been one of Ukraine's most vocal international backers as the country fights off a full-scale invasion by Moscow.
"Had a summing up conversation with Boris Johnson in his current capacity. On behalf of all Ukrainian people, I thanked him for his personal bravery, principles & a major contribution to countering (Russia's) aggression," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to cooperation with a great friend of Ukraine in (his) new status," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to mark independence
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested as alleged spies in Albania
Daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue killed in suspected car bomb attack - investigators
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more