Boris Johnson bids farewell to Ukraine's Zelenskiy as "friends" in final call as UK PM

Britain's Boris Johnson paid tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the people of Ukraine in his final call as prime minister, saying that they can and will defeat Russia and pledging to stay in contact as friends. "The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:37 IST
Britain's Boris Johnson paid tribute to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the people of Ukraine in his final call as prime minister, saying that they can and will defeat Russia and pledging to stay in contact as friends. "The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, this afternoon to thank him for his leadership and friendship. The Prime Minister made clear that he believed President Zelenskiy and his people can and will win the war in Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister told President Zelenskiy it had been a privilege to work with him and support him, and the leaders agreed to stay in close touch as friends." Johnson will formally resign as Prime Minister on Tuesday, with foreign secretary Liz Truss to replace him.

