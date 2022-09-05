BJP MLAs to meet President Murmu, demand dismissal of Manish Sisodia from cabinet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and demand the dismissal of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the cabinet. As many as eight BJP MLAs will march to President's House to meet and submit a memorandum to President on Tuesday morning at 11 am.

This development came weeks after the CBI registered an FIR against Manish Sisodia in the connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of excise policy. The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

Following the case, several raids were conducted at 21 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Manish Sisodia and the premises of four public servants, according to a CBI official. The official said that raids were conducted in locations across 7 states. The probe into Sisodia was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

The LG office said that Sisodia also extended financial favours to liquor licenses much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused considerable losses to the exchequer. Earlier, Sisodia claimed that he was given a clean chit by the probe agency that was denied by the central agency. (ANI)

