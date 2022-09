Priti Patel to quit as UK's Home Secretary - Daily Express

Priti Patel will stand down as Britain's Home Secretary, or interior minister, the Daily Express said, hours after Liz Truss won a leadership contest to become the next prime minister.

"Priti Patel is quitting as Home Secretary and returning to the backbenches," Sam Lister, political editor at the Daily Express said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)