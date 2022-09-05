UK's Priti Patel resigns as Home Secretary
"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Patel said in her resignation letter to current prime minister Boris Johnson, which she posted on Twitter. "It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."
Priti Patel said on Monday that she will stand down as Britain's Home Secretary, or interior minister, once Liz Truss formally takes over as the country's prime minister.
Her resignation comes just hours after Truss was named the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest to become the next prime minister. Truss will take office on Tuesday. "I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Patel said in her resignation letter to current prime minister Boris Johnson, which she posted on Twitter.
"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."
