LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Chile forced back to the drawing board after new constitution scuttled

The latest in Latin American politics today: Chile forced back to the drawing board after new constitution scuttled

SANTIAGO - Chile will go back to the drawing board to redraft its Augusto Pinochet-era constitution after a draft text was overwhelmingly rejected in a historic referendum vote on Sunday, a blow to the country's progressives, including young President Gabriel Boric. Boric on Monday held meetings with political and social leaders over how to salvage plans for a new text, bruised by the vote in which some 7.9 million Chileans rejected the draft against 4.9 million in favor, a larger-than-expected landslide loss.

Guyana boosts oil profit outlook for 2022 by 30% Guyana could bank about $1.25 billion this year from the sale of oil as its share of offshore production and royalties, up 30% from a prior estimate, the government's finance ministry has said.

Historically one of South America's poorest nations, Guyana this year expects proceeds from oil discoveries off its coast to jump on a tripling of output. An Exxon Mobil-led consortium opened a second production facility this year, and four more are planned through 2027. Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will hold a meeting with his Cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United States, but this remains to be seen since we are applying policies that are working for us," he said.

Late last week, a Bank of Mexico executive said the central bank may need to continue tightening monetary policy in order to keep inflation in check. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Matthew Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)