Union Minister Arjun Munda calls Jharkhand CM's remark on death of minor girl in Dumka "irresponsible"

Responding to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "incidents happen" remark over the death of a minor girl in the Dumka, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda called the statement "irresponsible." Following the death of a minor girl who was found hanging from a tree in the Dumka district, CM Soren on Sunday said "incidents happen. Where do they not occur?".

"Instead of saying the police in the area will hold accountability, and action will be taken against the culprit, Hemant Soren made an irresponsible statement. This is very shameful," Munda told ANI. Further criticizing Soren, Munda said that the Chief Minister shouldn't make such a careless statement as it questions the administration.

"I believe such an irresponsible statement indicates that the administration of that area is not in control," he added. On Saturday, the body of a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Police had registered a case of rape and murder against the accused in the case. "Rape and murder case registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file a chargesheet soon," Amber Lakra, Superintendent of Police, Dumka said.

As per the reports, the girl was allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed, and hanged from the tree in Dumka. "Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained," Dumka Police had said on Saturday.

This came days after another minor girl was set ablaze in the region by one Shahrukh Moin on August 23. The girl succumbed to her injuries on August 28. (ANI)

