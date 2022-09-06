Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy expects cooperation with Britain's new PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-09-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 01:13 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss, was "always on the enlightened side of European politics" and Kyiv looked forward to further cooperation with her. "In Ukraine, we know her well. She was always on the enlightened side of European politics," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after praising at length her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

"I believe that together we will be able to do much more for the defence of our nations and the failure of all destructive Russian efforts."

