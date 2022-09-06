Left Menu

Peru political probes expand to target PM, justice minister

Peru's sprawling investigations into alleged political corruption has expanded to include the prime minister and justice minister, prosecutors said on Monday, as they probe into whether President Pedro Castillo led a kickbacks scheme from office.

Updated: 06-09-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 02:14 IST
Peru's sprawling investigations into alleged political corruption has expanded to include the prime minister and justice minister, prosecutors said on Monday, as they probe into whether President Pedro Castillo led a kickbacks scheme from office. Left-wing Castillo, who took office a year ago, is facing a record six criminal investigations, which also involve family members, close allies and now three cabinet members.

Among them is a probe into whether Castillo is the leader of a "criminal organization" engaged in exchanging public works contracts for kickbacks. Castillo has repeatedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing and on Monday denied them again, after testifying before Peru's attorney general in a closed door deposition.

"We are today stronger and more serene than ever," Castillo said afterwards. "We are not going to let our guard down, Peru needs that its autorities be in the frontlines solving the big problems that this country has." Castillo's already weak administration has been tarnished by the allegations but he has recently started pushing back against political rivals.

Prime Miniser Anibal Torres demanded on Sunday night the resignation of the head of the opposition-led Congress, Lady Camones. Recent leaked audios showed Camones apparently discussing how public works sponsored by Congress could benefit her party, known as APP. She has taken a leave of absence from APP as a result but remains as head of Congress.

Castillo has survived two impeachments so far in his administration. Lawmakers, including from APP, have openly said they would like to launch a third ouster attempt but acknowledged they lack the votes to succeed. Peruvian presidents have often been caught up in corruption investigations in recent years and four ex-leaders are either detained or have been previously jailed on allegations of corruption.

