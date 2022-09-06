Left Menu

Angolan court rejects opposition claim to annul election result

UNITA used a procedure reserved for situations in which "there are no other means intended to safeguard the useful effect of the alleged rights," and therefore the claim was dismissed, the judges said. The electoral commission's results last week gave the MPLA 51.17% of the votes and UNITA 43.95%.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 04:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 04:03 IST
Angolan court rejects opposition claim to annul election result

Angola's constitutional court rejected on Monday an opposition party claim seeking to annul general election results which handed the victory to the ruling MPLA. The National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) filed the complaint after the country's electoral commission last week declared the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) the winner of the national election.

The court ruled that UNITA's complaint did not meet the requirements to allow the legal body to annul the results. UNITA used a procedure reserved for situations in which "there are no other means intended to safeguard the useful effect of the alleged rights," and therefore the claim was dismissed, the judges said.

The electoral commission's results last week gave the MPLA 51.17% of the votes and UNITA 43.95%. According to UNITA's parallel count, it got 49.5% of the vote and the MPLA 48.2%, UNITA President Adalberto Costa Junior said at a press conference on Monday.

"The data collected by the UNITA (parallel) counting ... reveal huge and unacceptable differences from those published by the CNE (electoral commission)," Costa Junior said. The discrepancies indicate wilful manipulation of the results, he added. Costa Junior also said 347,436 votes were "subtracted" from UNITA in 15 provincial constituencies, while 185,825 votes were "added" to the MPLA in 16 provincial constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022