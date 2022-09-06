Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States

Nine migrants died and 37 were rescued as they tried to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande River into the United States near Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. customs officials said, warning people to avoid crossing. U.S. Border Patrol said more rain was forecast in the coming week. "Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter large groups of more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily," it said.

FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home

The FBI recovered more than 11,000 government documents and photographs during its Aug. 8 search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, as well as 48 empty folders labeled as "classified," according to court records that were unsealed on Friday. The unsealing by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach came one day after she heard oral arguments by Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department's top two counterintelligence prosecutors over whether she should appoint a special master to conduct a privilege review of the seized materials at Trump's request.

Explainer-How will attorney-client privilege affect the Trump records probe?

A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its unprecedented Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Trump had asked for the review to determine whether documents seized contained materials that are covered by attorney-client privilege.

U.S. judge agrees to special master in Trump search case, delaying probe

A federal judge on Monday agreed to appoint a special master to review records seized by the FBI during its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, a move that is likely to delay the Justice Department's criminal investigation.

In her ruling https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763/gov.uscourts.flsd.618763.64.0.pdf, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in West Palm Beach, Florida, granted Trump's request for a special master, an independent third party who is sometimes assigned in sensitive cases to review materials that could be covered by attorney-client privilege.

California temperatures soar to new records, adding strain to power grid

Record high temperatures were expected in California's Central Valley from Sacramento to outside of Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning that the dangerous heat wave could afflict the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electric grid. State officials on Sunday were urging residents to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row as energy demand spiked and temperatures were still on the rise.

Mississippi city says water pressure restored for now but setbacks possible

The city of Jackson, Mississippi, said most water pressure returned to normal on Sunday, a week after its main treatment plant failed, while U.S. officials warned it was still too early to say when a reliable supply of drinking water can be restored. The majority-Black state capital of 150,000 plus about 30,000 people in surrounding communities have gone without reliable drinking water since Monday, when complications from floodwaters knocked the O.B. Curtis Water Plant offline.

California ISO says power demand reaching record levels amid heat wave

Demand for power is approaching record levels in California amid soaring temperatures, prompting the state grid operator to step up its calls for consumers to reduce electricity use in the afternoons and evenings to avoid outages.

"We are facing a load forecast of 48,817 megawatts and energy deficits between 2,000 and 4,000 megawatts for Monday, resulting in the highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far this summer," California Independent System Operator (ISO) said in a statement.

Biden assails Trump loyalists but not all Republicans after backlash

Democratic President Joe Biden on Monday assailed "MAGA Republicans" loyal to former President Donald Trump as he spent Labor Day working to ensure union workers provide strong turnout for Democratic candidates in the November elections. "We have a choice," Biden told a union crowd in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. "Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice. We can work to have a better America or we can continue down this sliding path to oblivion where we don't want to go."

