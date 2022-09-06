Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2022 06:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 06:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.
Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”
Some U.S. lawmakers have also pressed for the designation.
