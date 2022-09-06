Peruvian lawmakers vote to oust head of congress

Peruvian lawmakers on Monday voted to oust the recently installed head of Congress Lady Camones after leaked audios showed her discussing how public works sponsored by the legislature could benefit her party.

Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres had also asked for her ouster on Sunday night.

