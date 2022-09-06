Telangana BJP chief warns KCR govt against creating hurdles in Ganesh idol immersion

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Monday warned the KCR government against creating hurdles in the Ganesh Nimajjanam in Tank Bund in Hyderabad on the pretext of Supreme Court orders. Speaking to media persons here, Sanjay said it was "unfortunate" that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government had been creating a "tense atmosphere" every year during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

"The government had been conspiring to create hurdles to the festivities on the pretext of environmental pollution," he alleged. Citing the "hurdles" created by the authorities during the festivals, Sanjay alleged that the state government has been projecting the celebration of any Hindu festival as a "law and order issue".

"The devotees are forced to take permission from the revenue, police, fire and electricity departments to celebrate the festivities in public. Even after taking all these permissions, the authorities are creating hurdles for the Ganesh Nimajjanam festivities. The government has been projecting the celebration of any Hindu festival as a law and order issue," he said. The BJP president wondered why the government had not made any arrangements for the Ganesh Nimajjanam even three days after the commencement of the festivities.

"Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is notorious for violating the court orders regularly, is showing the Supreme Court orders as an excuse to stall the Nimajjanam programme," he alleged. Reminding the KCR government of granting permission to the rallies by the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramzan festival in the Old City of Hyderabad during the COVID pandemic, Sanjay said that the BJP had not raised any objection to the move by the government.

"We did not raise any objection when the government distributed almonds and pistachios to the Muslims. But at the same time, it had grossly neglected the people undergoing treatment for COVID at Gandhi Hospital," he said. Sanjay accused the state government of "not making any arrangements" for the Nimajjanam programme. He also stated that the BJP wants to conduct the 10-day-long Ganesh festivities in a peaceful atmosphere.

"Though the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi made all the arrangements for the Nimajjanam, the government was not making any arrangements citing Supreme Court directions," he said. "We won't tolerate if the government doesn't cooperate with the devotees in immersing the Ganesh idols as per their convenience. We shall take up the fight for Nimajjanam to Pragati Bhavan. The Hindu community is not afraid of KCR, who is trying to create a law and order situation to garner votes of one particular community," he said, adding that the devotees would go ahead with the immersion in Hussainsagar, come what may. (ANI)

