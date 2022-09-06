Left Menu

Pakistan media watchdog shuts down two channels for failure to secure security clearance

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:50 IST
Pakistan media watchdog shuts down two channels for failure to secure security clearance
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's media watchdog on Monday decided to shut down two channels operated by a Karachi-based media conglomerate critical of the government over their failure to secure security clearance from the interior ministry.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said that Bol News and Bol Entertainment have been shut down. The PEMRA in its meeting decided that the channel could not be allowed to operate until the Ministry of Interior issued a security clearance.

''Hence, the PEMRA reviewed all records, court orders, and notices from the interior ministry and subsequently decided to revoke licences issued to Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd (Bol News and Bol Entertainment) with immediate effect,'' according to a statement by the watchdog.

It also noted that the licence of Bol Entertainment expired in Dec 2021 and the company did not approach PEMRA for its renewal.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan termed that decision as part of the policy of the current government to ban media that is sympathetic to his party.

''The fascism and censorship we are witnessing today in Pakistan is unprecedented!'' he tweeted. Bol News in the recent past has also faced a suspension of transmission for airing controversial views on talk shows on the ongoing political crisis and military leadership. This is the second case in recent months that has drawn criticism from Khan. Earlier, the transmission of ARY News was blocked but the ban was later revoked following backlash from all quarters of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022