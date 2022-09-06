UP BJP to highlight CM Adityanath's achievements on successful 6 months of second term

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to highlight the achievements of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he completes six months as CM in his second term on September 25. The decision was taken during a core committee meeting of the party held at the residence of CM Adityanath in the presence of both Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and BJP Organization General Secretary Dharampal Singh on Monday.

Apart from the CM and Deputy CMs, Cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also called to the UP BJP core committee meeting as the outgoing president. The meeting also discussed the outline of the programmes that are scheduled to take place from September 17 to October 2, for the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP will celebrate PM Modi's birthday on September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight), under which the party will organise exhibitions on PM Modi at the district level and also make a strategy for the promotion of the book "Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar". In the meeting, the local body elections which are slated to be held in November were also discussed along with the strategy for elections on five graduate-teacher seats and six seats of the nominated quota. (ANI)

