Left Menu

M B Rajesh sworn in as minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:26 IST
M B Rajesh sworn in as minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader and former Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Tuesday was sworn in as minister in the LDF government, replacing M V Govindan, who quit as minister of Local Self Government and Excise following his appointment as the CPI(M) state secretary.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to Rajesh, 51, at the Raj Bhavan at 11 am.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan were present at the function.

His portfolios will be announced later in the day.

A first time MLA from Thrithala in Palakkad district, he also represented Palakkad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Rajesh had on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post of the Speaker after the ruling CPI(M) decided to appoint him as a minister in the government.

The CPI(M) had last week announced the resignation of the party's newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the cabinet.

Rajesh would be replaced as Speaker of the House by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer.

The minor reshuffle in the government effected in the wake of Govindan's resignation after he was appointed as CPI(M) state secretary a week ago, replacing ailing senior party leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022