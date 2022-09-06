Left Menu

Nitish to meet Kejriwal, Left leaders on his second day in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:36 IST
Nitish to meet Kejriwal, Left leaders on his second day in Delhi
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet key opposition leaders here on Tuesday, the second day of his maiden visit to the national capital since he broke ties with the BJP.

His first meeting scheduled for the day is with CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, which will be followed by the chef minister visiting the CPI headquarters to hold talks with general secretary D Raja.

Kumar will also meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the afternoon followed by a meeting with former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Kumar, who snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, Sunday said his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

Kumar's visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022