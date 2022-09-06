TMC plans resolution in assembly against 'misuse' of central agencies

The ruling Trinamool Congress is planning to move a resolution in the upcoming session of the West Bengal assembly over the alleged ''misuse'' of central investigation agencies for ''political vendetta''.

The extended Monsoon Session of the assembly will begin on September 14 and is likely to continue till September 22.

''There have been discussions about bringing a resolution in the session but nothing has been finalised yet. It will be decided within the next few days, and the proposal will be placed before the Business Advisory Committee at its meeting next week,'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay told PTI.

According to sources in the TMC legislative party, a resolution is being planned against the ''misuse'' of the central agencies as a ''political tool'' for vendetta.

''Not only in West Bengal, but the BJP also misuses the CBI and ED in all opposition-ruled states. The agencies have turned a blind eye to the corruption charges against the BJP leaders,'' a senior TMC MLA said.

In a jolt to the TMC, senior leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the ED and CBI. Chatterjee, the former education minister, was arrested by the ED in July in the school jobs scam, while Mondal who was the TMC's Birbhum district president was arrested by CBI in the cattle smuggling case last month.

The BJP said it will oppose any such resolutions in the House.

''If someone has committed no wrong, why is he afraid to face the central agency? The law will take its own course. BJP doesn't influence any investigation. We will oppose such a resolution on the floor of the House,'' the party's chief whip Manoj Tigga said.

