Boris Johnson throws weight behind UK's Truss, says she will offer energy help

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:11 IST
Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain's Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with sky-rocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.

"And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win," he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

