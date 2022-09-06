Left Menu

Solomon Islands gov't says Australian election offer inappropriate

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022
Solomon Islands gov't says Australian election offer inappropriate
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands government said on Tuesday that the timing of an offer from Australia to fund its next election was inappropriate because a bill to delay the vote was already before the parliament.

"The bill is set for the elected Members of Parliament to debate and vote on as required by the Constitution of Solomon Islands and not the Australian Government to influence," the government statement said.

