Solomon Islands gov't says Australian election offer inappropriate
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:13 IST
- Country:
- Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands government said on Tuesday that the timing of an offer from Australia to fund its next election was inappropriate because a bill to delay the vote was already before the parliament.
"The bill is set for the elected Members of Parliament to debate and vote on as required by the Constitution of Solomon Islands and not the Australian Government to influence," the government statement said.
